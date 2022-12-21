Matt Riddle Issues Statement Following New Abuse Allegations

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has issued a statement on Twitter following the news that he has reported to rehab after failing his second WWE drug test this year. Riddle tweeted:

"I’ve been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren’t happy about it, but I couldn’t be healthier or happier. Thank you for all the support"

Additionally, Riddle has once again been accused of abuse by a woman by the name of Ivy Malibu who noted the following:

"What I can say is if you’ve seen anything or know anything it all has been true, and a certain person has chosen to make decisions that have hurt me and countless other people I don’t wanna be sitting in my car crying over this and I don’t want it to be attention grabbing, but sometimes people are just …. they’re not good people and that’s OK I wish this person nothing but the best I wish them nothing but healing and happiness in their heart because apparently me and other people couldn’t provide that for them, so they had to take away our happiness."

"Like at the end of the day this is almost like a blessing in disguise because I’m under God like one of the most traumatizing years of my life and had a lot of like terrible things happen all because of one person and I shouldn’t think again I reiterate I should be able to express how I feel and that I’m hurt and that I’m in a lot of pain, and I’m sad like I’m absolutely devastated dejected doleful miserable melancholic whatever you wanna throw out there that’s how I feel play it’s not fair, but that’s like, and I just don’t know what else to say really."

A lawsuit filed by Candy Cartwright was dropped in 2021. Cartwright had accursed Riddle of sexual abuse. It remains unclear how the lawsuit was settled.