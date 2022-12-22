WWE Still Cold On Alberto Del Rio Returning

Alberto El Patron (Del Rio) returning to WWE anytime soon doesn't appear to be on the cards.

El Patron has reportedly not had any talks with Triple H or any management in WWE about a potential return and it looks like it will remain that way.

He noted in a recent interview he was "always one of [John Laurinaitis’] boys." and now Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon are gone Fightful Select reports that WWE is not interested in Patron.

A WWE source is reported to have told Fightful Select "There’s no f**king way” that Patron would be brought back to the company. The source added even before Triple H took over there were never any serious conversations or pitches to bring Patron back. The company reportedly never reached out to Patron, but the other way around.

The company reportedly went cold on El Patron when he left WWE in 2016.