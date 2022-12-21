Former WWE Superstar Returning To Company In January

Since Triple H took over WWE creative from Vince McMahon in the summer many released WWE Superstars have returned.

Another name expected to return to the company soon is Eric Young, who was written off of IMPACT Wrestling television in November.

During a PWInsider Q&A, Mike Johnson revealed that Eric Young is expected back with WWE in the new year:

"I haven’t heard that (if Young is Uncle Howdy) and was told that Young would not be starting with WWE until 2023, but until we see Uncle Howdy actually inside the ring, it doesn’t matter who is playing him on the videos at this point.

It could be anyone and they could be using Bray to voice it over for all we know."