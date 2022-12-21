WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Returning To Company In January

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 21, 2022

Since Triple H took over WWE creative from Vince McMahon in the summer many released WWE Superstars have returned.

Another name expected to return to the company soon is Eric Young, who was written off of IMPACT Wrestling television in November.

During a PWInsider Q&A, Mike Johnson revealed that Eric Young is expected back with WWE in the new year:

"I haven’t heard that (if Young is Uncle Howdy) and was told that Young would not be starting with WWE until 2023, but until we see Uncle Howdy actually inside the ring, it doesn’t matter who is playing him on the videos at this point. 

It could be anyone and they could be using Bray to voice it over for all we know."

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #eric young

