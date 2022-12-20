WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Latest On John Cena and The Rock Working WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 20, 2022

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that he was last told John Cena is probable to be at the event and The Rock is still possible, although not a lock.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been the dream match for WWE for years with many hoping and believing it will take place at WrestleMania 39, but as always The Rock's availability is down to his Hollywood filming schedule which is always jam-packed.

“Am I saying he’s not going to do it? No, I’m not saying that at all. And if he’s doing it, wow, you have him, Austin, and Cena all on the same show – or the same weekend because they’ll split them up, obviously. Like, Cena’s not 100% either, by the way, but he’s got a movie in February and March, so he’s not going to be able to do a lot of TVs. I don’t know…he will do the show if he’s available, but it’s the same thing. He may have other things going on. I was told… I guess the best way to put it is Cena is a ‘probable’, and Dwayne is a ‘possible’ maybe a probable, I don’t know, but neither is a sure thing.”

— Guy Incognito Dec 20, 2022 10:25AM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #the rock #john cena

