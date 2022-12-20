WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mandy Rose Rakes In $500,000 In FanTime Subscriptions, Projected To "Be A Self Made Millionaire" By Christmas

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 20, 2022

According to a new report by TMZ Sports, former WWE Superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been making good money on her FanTime subscription site since her controversial and now-infamous WWE release that took place last week.

According to the report, the former champion has made $500,000 from her content in the week since she’s been released.

The figure comes from Rose’s agent, Malki Kawa, who said her subscription site has earned $500,000 since she got her WWE release.

Kawa also reportedly predicts that Rose will be a self-made millionaire by Christmas Day, which is in five days from now.

WWE opted to release Mandy Rose after learning of her more racy, risque photos on her FanTime site. She was let go the day after losing her NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on last week’s edition of NXT TV. She held the title for over 400 days.

Rose has also received an outpouring of support from fans in the wake of her release. AEW star Saraya, who was a stablemate in WWE with Mandy Rose with the group Absolution, also showed her support for Mandy Rose on Twitter last week, writing, “Love you sister @WWE_MandyRose.”

Source: tmz.com
Tags: #wwe #mandy rose

