Big E Shares An Update On His Broken Neck Recovery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 21, 2022

During an interview with These Urban Times, former WWE Champion Big E discussed his recovery from a broken neck and waiting until March 2023 to know how he is healing.

The injury occurred on the March 11 episode of SmackDown while taking an overhead belly-to-belly suplex at ringside from Ridge Holland. 

"I have to get some more scans at the one-year mark in March and we'll see how everything is looking. We'll see from there. My C1 is broken in two spots, so we obviously have to be very smart about that. I was very fortunate. I want to make sure I'm making the best decision for myself. We'll see in March. I feel great, I'm really thankful for that. I don't have any nerve issues, no strength issues, no impairment whatsoever. Obviously, to get back in the ring to do what we do, I want to make sure my C1 is rock solid. Other than that, I'm very blessed. I feel great," he said.

WNS wishes Big E all the very best with his recovery.


