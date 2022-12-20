WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Bronson Reed Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 20, 2022

Bronson Reed made a surprise return on Monday Night RAW.

His return has been in the pipeline for some time and Fightful Select reports that NJPW wanted to him to stay and saw a lot of potential but, "Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE."

Reed has fully signed with WWE and has no existing deal with NJPW. One source told Fightful it "wasn't an accident" that Bronson hadn't wrestled for the last couple of months.

Reed was released by the company in 2021 and went on to work for IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW.

Tags: #wwe #bronson reed

