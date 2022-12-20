Update On Bronson Reed Returning To WWE

Bronson Reed made a surprise return on Monday Night RAW.
His return has been in the pipeline for some time and Fightful Select reports that NJPW wanted to him to stay and saw a lot of potential but, "Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE."
Reed has fully signed with WWE and has no existing deal with NJPW. One source told Fightful it "wasn't an accident" that Bronson hadn't wrestled for the last couple of months.
Reed was released by the company in 2021 and went on to work for IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW.
