SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 20, 2022

WWE held TV tapings for the NXT brand on December 14 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Below are the spoilers and results for tonight’s show, courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

- Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom after Trick Williams interfered. Post-match, Axiom hit an Asai moonsault on Williams.

- Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons after Stark grabbed the ropes.

- Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin to retain the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles when Nile went to choke out Carter but fell on her back and was pinned.

- Apollo Crews called out Carmelo Hayes, and the two had a back-and-forth promo.

- Elektra Lopez defeated Indi Hartwell

- Sol Ruca and Alba Fyre didn’t have a finish as Isla Dawn attacked Fyre by smashing her hand on the ring steps with a baseball bat.

- The New Day defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles when Woods won with a top rope elbow.

- Grayson Waller called out Bron Breakker. Breakker exited his car in the parking lot and went straight to the ring to spear Waller, but Waller had a metal plate under his jacket, similar to the Bret Hart/Bill Goldberg angle in WCW.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
