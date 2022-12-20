Evil Uno Explains Why AEW's Video Game Is Called "Fight Forever"

Evil Uno was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the upcoming AEW video game "AEW Fight Forever."

"What I can give you; I can give you the tidbits that I was allowed to announce. There will be over fifty characters at launch. The plan is for it to evolve over time. So we have a huge roster. Of course, it hasn’t been said, but I’m sure we want release more of that roster in due time. There will be more game modes than originally is at release. It’s called AEW Fight Forever for several reasons. One being that this is likely going to be a forever game that evolves over time."