Evil Uno Explains Why AEW's Video Game Is Called "Fight Forever"

Evil Uno was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the upcoming AEW video game "AEW Fight Forever."
"What I can give you; I can give you the tidbits that I was allowed to announce. There will be over fifty characters at launch. The plan is for it to evolve over time. So we have a huge roster. Of course, it hasn’t been said, but I’m sure we want release more of that roster in due time. There will be more game modes than originally is at release. It’s called AEW Fight Forever for several reasons. One being that this is likely going to be a forever game that evolves over time."
Uno continued.
"They’ll have years where GM Mode’s there. Some years it’s not. So, yeah. I’m always of the mind that if a game can evolve over time, like—okay, I’m going to drop some gaming stuff here. Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky, games that initially were good, but now two years later are fantastic because they have so much crazy content."
