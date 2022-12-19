WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
December 26 Episode of WWE RAW Rumored To Be A "Best Of" Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2022

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was told that WWE is only filming one episode of RAW tonight with no plans in place to tape next week's episode. The speculation is next week's Holiday edition of RAW will be a "best of" episode.

“But they did very well for the double taping [SmackDown last week from Chicago]. By the way, tomorrow…for the Raw, it is only a single taping, from what I was told. Two weeks ago, it was a double taping, or it would be a single taping and a best-of-show on the 26th because they’re not taping on the 26th. I guess...I haven’t been told it’s a best-of show, but when I was told two weeks ago, it would be one or the other. It is certainly not the one because I was told today that they are only doing one show tomorrow.”

