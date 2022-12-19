WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Reportedly Sent Legal Letter To ECW Reunion Show To Get D-Von Dudley Removed From It

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 19, 2022

WWE Reportedly Sent Legal Letter To ECW Reunion Show To Get D-Von Dudley Removed From It

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley was supposed to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

The originally scheduled idea was for D-Von to appear at the convention after the show as well as in Bully Ray in his match against Matt Cardona.

PWinsider.com is reporting that WWE pulled D-Von from the event. The report noted the promotion’s side stated they received a legal letter from WWE this past Thursday, upset about BCW promoting a "Tribute to the Extreme" show, playing off the ECW intellectual property owned by WWE.

The promotion claimed that D-Von reached out to Triple H to get the decision reversed, which was unsuccessful. BCW intends to make "Tribute to the Extreme" an annual event every December.

The show was headlined Rhino vs. Rob Van Dam and also featured Super Crazy vs. Juventud Guerrera. It also featured appearances by Shane Douglas, Pitbull Gary Wolf, Francine, Joel Gertner, 2 Cold Scorpio, Raven, The Sandman, Tod Gordon, Bill Alfonso, Sabu, and many others.

Marc Mero Recalls Not Understanding "Wildman" Gimmick In WWF

Marc Mero recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count, where the topic of him becoming "Wildman" Marc Mero in WWF came up and how he felt ab [...]

— Guy Incognito Dec 19, 2022 10:53AM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #ecw #dvon dudley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79926/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer