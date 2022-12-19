WWE Reportedly Sent Legal Letter To ECW Reunion Show To Get D-Von Dudley Removed From It

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley was supposed to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

The originally scheduled idea was for D-Von to appear at the convention after the show as well as in Bully Ray in his match against Matt Cardona.

PWinsider.com is reporting that WWE pulled D-Von from the event. The report noted the promotion’s side stated they received a legal letter from WWE this past Thursday, upset about BCW promoting a "Tribute to the Extreme" show, playing off the ECW intellectual property owned by WWE.

The promotion claimed that D-Von reached out to Triple H to get the decision reversed, which was unsuccessful. BCW intends to make "Tribute to the Extreme" an annual event every December.

The show was headlined Rhino vs. Rob Van Dam and also featured Super Crazy vs. Juventud Guerrera. It also featured appearances by Shane Douglas, Pitbull Gary Wolf, Francine, Joel Gertner, 2 Cold Scorpio, Raven, The Sandman, Tod Gordon, Bill Alfonso, Sabu, and many others.