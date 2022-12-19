WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Maven Not Only Admits He Did Steroids, He Wishes He Did More Of Them

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 19, 2022

Maven Not Only Admits He Did Steroids, He Wishes He Did More Of Them

During an appearance on The Monte and Pharaoh Show, Maven spoke about steroids and admitted that he's taken them in the past.

“I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?“

Dolph Ziggler Reveals His Current Goal In WWE

Dolph Ziggler was recently a guest on Andy's Hall Access, where he spoke about the attitude wrestling fans have towards him as a veteran. [...]

— Guy Incognito Dec 19, 2022 03:20PM

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #maven

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79928/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer