Dolph Ziggler Reveals His Current Goal In WWE

Dolph Ziggler was recently a guest on Andy's Hall Access, where he spoke about the attitude wrestling fans have towards him as a veteran.

"My favorite thing is, if someone goes, 'Oh, he's an old vet,' well, yeah, I can help people out backstage. I'm good at my job, and I'm comfortable enough, knowing how good I am, that I can help, but also going, 'I'm not just here to help.' I also have this ego and have this talent that I go, 'Damnit, I want to steal the show every night no matter where I am or if I'm on the card or not.' I embrace that because I love the business and I have one damn goal. It's not titles, it's not a certain match or person or whatever, it's to have this business be better because I was involved in it and when I leave, it's better because I was a part of it. That's the important part."