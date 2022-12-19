WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Dolph Ziggler Reveals His Current Goal In WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 19, 2022

Dolph Ziggler Reveals His Current Goal In WWE

Dolph Ziggler was recently a guest on Andy's Hall Access, where he spoke about the attitude wrestling fans have towards him as a veteran.

"My favorite thing is, if someone goes, 'Oh, he's an old vet,' well, yeah, I can help people out backstage. I'm good at my job, and I'm comfortable enough, knowing how good I am, that I can help, but also going, 'I'm not just here to help.' I also have this ego and have this talent that I go, 'Damnit, I want to steal the show every night no matter where I am or if I'm on the card or not.' I embrace that because I love the business and I have one damn goal. It's not titles, it's not a certain match or person or whatever, it's to have this business be better because I was involved in it and when I leave, it's better because I was a part of it. That's the important part."

WWE Reportedly Sent Legal Letter To ECW Reunion Show To Get D-Von Dudley Removed From It

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley was supposed to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event over the weekend at the [...]

— Guy Incognito Dec 19, 2022 12:02PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #dolph ziggler

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79927/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer