WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Never Viewing Jeff Jarrett as a World Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2022

Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Never Viewing Jeff Jarrett as a World Champion

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross was asked if Vince McMahon ever viewed Jeff Jarrett as a World Champion. Here is what Ross said:

“I don’t think so. I think Jeff was a I use a baseball analogy sometimes. Jeff was, without sounding disrespectful to Jeff, he was a good middle infielder he was a good middle of the order hitter. But he was not in Vince’s eyes, in my opinion that’s all, Vince didn’t tell me this but the way Vince treated him and how Vince reacted to Austin’s discomfort told me that there’s nothing in the world Vince is going to do to upset Austin any more than he already was pissed off. It didn’t take a lot to piss off Austin. He had a way of doing thins and he had something he believed worked and he wasn’t going to let Jeff Jarrett or anybody else for that matter stand between him and his career and his greatness.”

Jeff Jarrett was inducted into the 2018 class of the WWE Hall Of Fame.

WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022 Results

Here are your WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 quick results. - Braun Strowman def. LA Knight - Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tam [...]

— Guy Incognito Dec 17, 2022 07:38PM


Tags: #wwe #jim ross #vince mcmahon #jeff jarrett

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79921/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer