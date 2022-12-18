Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Never Viewing Jeff Jarrett as a World Champion

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross was asked if Vince McMahon ever viewed Jeff Jarrett as a World Champion. Here is what Ross said:

“I don’t think so. I think Jeff was a I use a baseball analogy sometimes. Jeff was, without sounding disrespectful to Jeff, he was a good middle infielder he was a good middle of the order hitter. But he was not in Vince’s eyes, in my opinion that’s all, Vince didn’t tell me this but the way Vince treated him and how Vince reacted to Austin’s discomfort told me that there’s nothing in the world Vince is going to do to upset Austin any more than he already was pissed off. It didn’t take a lot to piss off Austin. He had a way of doing thins and he had something he believed worked and he wasn’t going to let Jeff Jarrett or anybody else for that matter stand between him and his career and his greatness.”

Jeff Jarrett was inducted into the 2018 class of the WWE Hall Of Fame.