WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022 Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 17, 2022

WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022 Results

Here are your WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 quick results.

- Braun Strowman def. LA Knight

- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma

- Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet def. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Source: Fightful.com
