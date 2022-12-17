WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022 Results

Here are your WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 quick results.
- Braun Strowman def. LA Knight
- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma
- Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet def. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
EXCLUSIVE: Following his WWE Tribute to the Troops victory alongside @WWESheamus and @DMcIntyreWWE, @KingRicochet reflects on how wonderful it is to be part of #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/Wr31dMVn2W— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com