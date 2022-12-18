WWE NXT Star Returned To The Ring Last Night

Quincy Elliott returned to NXT at a live event this weekend.
The WWE NXT star announced he was cleared to return to ring action recently. He worked Saturday's live event from Tampa, Florida.
Scrypts (formally Reggie) defeated Elliott in a singles match.
Elliott hadn't wrestled since the October 18 episode of NXT when he defeated Xyon Quinn to become the host of NXT Halloween Havoc alongside Shotzi.
