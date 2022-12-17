Uncle Howdy Appears In Front Of WWE Fans During SmackDown

During Friday's WWE Smackdown, LA Knight called out Bray Wyatt and Wyatt responded.
LA Knight attacked Wyatt but then a video of Uncle Howdy was shown. Howdy asked if LA Knight wanted to see "something scary" and then came out on the stage.
Knight quickly left the ring.
WAIT?! IS THAT...?! 😨— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2022
How?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qKuvc4yfuh
⚡ SPOILERS For December 23 Edition of WWE SmackDown
WWE taped matches for next week’s episode of SmackDown after Friday’s show. Check out the result below: - Gauntlet Match: [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 17, 2022 07:14AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com