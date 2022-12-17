WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Uncle Howdy Appears In Front Of WWE Fans During SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2022

During Friday's WWE Smackdown, LA Knight called out Bray Wyatt and Wyatt responded.

LA Knight attacked Wyatt but then a video of Uncle Howdy was shown. Howdy asked if LA Knight wanted to see "something scary" and then came out on the stage.

Knight quickly left the ring.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #bray wyatt #uncle howdy #la knight

