SPOILERS For December 23 Edition of WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2022

WWE taped matches for next week’s episode of SmackDown after Friday’s show. Check out the result below:

-  Gauntlet Match: Raquel Rodriguez won def. Emma, Xia Li, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, & Tegan Nox to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey. Baszler was a surprise final entrant.

- Rey Mysterio def. Angel Garza. He called out Karrion Kross after, but Kross — who was in the crowd - didn’t take the bait.

- Bray Wyatt did a promo and demanded that LA Knight apologize for accusing him of being Uncle Howdy. He ended up attacking the cameraman.

- Roman Reigns promo in which Reigns promises he will Kevin Owens and John Cena. During the promo, it was noted that Sheamus will face Solo Sikoa next week.

-  WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. Hit Row

-  Miracle on 34th Street Match: Braun Strowman and Ricochet def. Imperium. New Day made an appearance from inside a present near the stage. Ricochet may have been injured, with officials checking on him.

