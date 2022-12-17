SPOILERS For December 23 Edition of WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE taped matches for next week’s episode of SmackDown after Friday’s show. Check out the result below:

- Gauntlet Match: Raquel Rodriguez won def. Emma, Xia Li, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, & Tegan Nox to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey. Baszler was a surprise final entrant.

- Rey Mysterio def. Angel Garza. He called out Karrion Kross after, but Kross — who was in the crowd - didn’t take the bait.

- Bray Wyatt did a promo and demanded that LA Knight apologize for accusing him of being Uncle Howdy. He ended up attacking the cameraman.

- Roman Reigns promo in which Reigns promises he will Kevin Owens and John Cena. During the promo, it was noted that Sheamus will face Solo Sikoa next week.

- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. Hit Row

- Miracle on 34th Street Match: Braun Strowman and Ricochet def. Imperium. New Day made an appearance from inside a present near the stage. Ricochet may have been injured, with officials checking on him.