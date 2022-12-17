TNT Title Match Announced For AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash

A TNT Championship match has now been announced for the December 28 AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash event.
During this past Friday's Rampage, it was announced that Samoa Joe will defend against Wardlow. Samoa Joe stated that he will not defend the TNT title in Texas, where the December 21 and December 23 AEW Holiday Bash episodes of Dynamite and Rampage will take place.
Joe won the gold at the November 19 Full Gear event.
⚡ Saraya Is Nervous About Rumors Of Vince McMahon Returning To WWE
Former WWE Superstar and current AEW performer Saraya (Paige) discussed Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over for Vince McMahon behind-the-sc [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 16, 2022 06:31PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com