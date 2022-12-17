WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNT Title Match Announced For AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2022

A TNT Championship match has now been announced for the December 28 AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash event.

During this past Friday's Rampage, it was announced that Samoa Joe will defend against Wardlow. Samoa Joe stated that he will not defend the TNT title in Texas, where the December 21 and December 23 AEW Holiday Bash episodes of Dynamite and Rampage will take place.

Joe won the gold at the November 19 Full Gear event.

Tags: #aew #tnt #dynamite #new years smash

