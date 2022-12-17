TNT Title Match Announced For AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash

A TNT Championship match has now been announced for the December 28 AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash event.

During this past Friday's Rampage, it was announced that Samoa Joe will defend against Wardlow. Samoa Joe stated that he will not defend the TNT title in Texas, where the December 21 and December 23 AEW Holiday Bash episodes of Dynamite and Rampage will take place.

Joe won the gold at the November 19 Full Gear event.