Saraya Is Nervous About Rumors Of Vince McMahon Returning To WWE

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW performer Saraya (Paige) discussed Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over for Vince McMahon behind-the-scenes in WWE and the rumors Vince could be making a comeback. Below are the highlights from Forbes.

On Triple H running WWE:

"He’s only been out for a couple of months! [laughs] I feel like WWE’s doing a really great job with Hunter in charge. And I feel like everyone backstage is very happy from what people have been telling me. People across the board are just happy, not saying they won’t be if Vince comes back, but I felt this breather was needed to really shake things up over there and get people excited."

On rumors of Vince McMahon returning to WWE:

"But if he comes back, is he going to undo everything Hunter has done? That’s the question, you just don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t work there anymore, so I don’t have to worry about it.” I have Tony [Khan], and he’s fantastic as a boss to me, so if I have any issues I can tell him and he’ll always be very clear with stuff. Whereas I just get nervous if Vince comes back for them because you just don’t know what he’s thinking on a a day-to-day basis."