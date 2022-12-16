WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest On Potential Brock Lesnar Vs. GUNTHER WrestleMania 39 Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2022

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1-2, 2023 at California’s SoFi Stadium. One of the matches rumored involves Brock Lesnar.

WrestlingNews.co recently reported that "The Beast" will go up against Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER if internal discussions materialize. 

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer added the match is not finalized and the card is still being drawn up:

“Regarding stories that the WrestleMania card is finalized we are told that there are multiple ideas for Mania cards in discussion and every top act has multiple different things under discussion right now.

“There were a lot of reports this week regarding Lesnar vs. Gunther, but that is far from finalized. As noted before, the idea of Reigns vs. Rhodes one night and Dwayne Johnson another was talked about internally but I don’t expect that to happen either.

“But anything can happen because things probably aren’t going to be finalized for about five more weeks depending upon many different things such as a final word on whether or not Johnson will or won’t do the show as well as other celebrities and the top spots have to be adjusted based on that.” 

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 16, 2022 02:27PM


