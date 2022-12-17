WWE Hall Of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Recently Detained Intruder

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan revealed during an interview with Wrestling Inc. that his South Carolina home was broken into on December 8 during the early evening.

A young man pounded on the door before letting himself in. Duggan said he tackled the invader to the ground and grabbed his .44 caliber pistol to hold the intruder until police came.

The intruder was reported to be "hysterically frightened2 and claiming people nearby were trying to kill him. The intruder was fleeing individuals related to a burglary in a different home, leading him to seek refuge.

Duggan said he would not be pressing charges and is just glad he never shot him.