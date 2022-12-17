UPDATED: Mystery Person Appears During WWE SmackDown

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were almost crowned tonight on Friday's WWE SmackDown but a masked person prevented that from happening.

During the broadcast, Liv and Tegan Nox went up against Damage CTRL for the titles and it looked like Nox had things for the win until someone dressed in black attacked her which allowed IYO SKY to deliver a moonsault and retain the titles for her team.

It remained unclear at the time who the mystery person was but names such a Naomi, Chelsea Green, or NXT's Indi Hartwell were rumored.

UPDATE: A WWE digital exclusive REVEALED the mystery person is Xia Li. Adam Pearce told her to go into her office.

EXCLUSIVE: After a mysterious stagehand costs @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @NixonNewell their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match against #DamageCTRL, she reveals herself to be none other than @XiaWWE backstage before heading into @ScrapDaddyAP’s office. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pgo7aRBUAh — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2022