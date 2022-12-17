WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
UPDATED: Mystery Person Appears During WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2022

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were almost crowned tonight on Friday's WWE SmackDown but a masked person prevented that from happening.

During the broadcast, Liv and Tegan Nox went up against Damage CTRL for the titles and it looked like Nox had things for the win until someone dressed in black attacked her which allowed IYO SKY to deliver a moonsault and retain the titles for her team.

It remained unclear at the time who the mystery person was but names such a Naomi, Chelsea Green, or NXT's Indi Hartwell were rumored.

UPDATE: A WWE digital exclusive REVEALED the mystery person is Xia Li. Adam Pearce told her to go into her office.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

