Rumored "Forbidden Door" 2023 Royal Rumble Entrant Revealed?

A "forbidden door" entrant for the 2023 Royal Rumble might have been revealed.

There has been talk that Triple H is looking to make a big splash in charge of the overall booking and creative of the upcoming Royal Rumble which is set to take place on January 28, 2023.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed there have been rumors that former NXT Women’s Champion KAIRI will compete in the women’s Rumble match.Meltzer wrote:

"An interesting part of that story is that it had been rumored KAIRI would be in this year’s Royal Rumble, but those rumors were prior to the decision changing with her getting the IWGP women’s title, which could change the dynamic."

KAIRI won the IWGP Women’s Championship at the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event back in November. She will next defend her title against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17.