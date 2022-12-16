WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News On Why WWE and Sasha Banks Haven't Be Able To Agree On A New Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2022

In an update on Sasha Banks and WWE, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer expanded on the rumor that the two sides did not reach terms for a new contract due to money.

Sasha was reportedly seeking a deal similar to that of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair but internal sources note she wasn't offered anything close. Meltzer said:

“They said that she’s not seen internally as somebody who would be on top for the next five years, but is seen as someone who could get a singles or tag team title run, but has peaked as a star aside from the reality that was acknowledged that if she would return, there would be a ‘honeymoon’ period where people would go nuts for her.”

Meltzer added that sources believe she will return soon but it remains unclear when.

