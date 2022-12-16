Backstage News On Why WWE and Sasha Banks Haven't Be Able To Agree On A New Contract

In an update on Sasha Banks and WWE, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer expanded on the rumor that the two sides did not reach terms for a new contract due to money.

Sasha was reportedly seeking a deal similar to that of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair but internal sources note she wasn't offered anything close. Meltzer said:

“They said that she’s not seen internally as somebody who would be on top for the next five years, but is seen as someone who could get a singles or tag team title run, but has peaked as a star aside from the reality that was acknowledged that if she would return, there would be a ‘honeymoon’ period where people would go nuts for her.”

Meltzer added that sources believe she will return soon but it remains unclear when.