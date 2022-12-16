Something Unmissable Planned For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE apparently has something unmissable taking place on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

WWE's Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee tweeted on Twitter that fans won't want to miss this week's show, "I wouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. Don’t say I didn’t warn you." There is some speculation the unmissable moment might be related to Bray Wyatt and his current feud with LA Knight.

Next week's SmackDown will be taped after tonight's episode due to the holidays, so whatever is planned will no doubt be followed up on the taping.