The Reason Why Sting Hasn’t Wrestled For AEW Recently

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2022

Dave Meltzer has revealed why Sting hasn’t been wrestling on AEW television of late.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter , Meltzer noted:

“The reason Sting hasn’t been in the ring of late is because he had arthroscopic surgery on one of his knees about seven weeks ago.”

An arthroscopy is a type of keyhole surgery for checking or repairing your joints.

WNS wishes Sting all the best in his recovery.