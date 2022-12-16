The Reason Why Sting Hasn’t Wrestled For AEW Recently

Dave Meltzer has revealed why Sting hasn’t been wrestling on AEW television of late.
During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter , Meltzer noted:
“The reason Sting hasn’t been in the ring of late is because he had arthroscopic surgery on one of his knees about seven weeks ago.”
WNS wishes Sting all the best in his recovery.
⚡ Something Unmissable Planned For Tonight's WWE SmackDown
WWE apparently has something unmissable taking place on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. WWE's Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fe [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 16, 2022 08:23AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com