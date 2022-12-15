Mick Foley Recalls WWE's Backstage Job Offers Following TNA Stint

On the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley was asked if he would have liked to have worked as an agent in WWE.
“No. I don’t have the head for business and the attention to details. I did as far as character went. Maybe I could have been a good guy to help with promos. I remember asking Hillbilly Jim about his work with WWE and saying, ‘Yea, I would like to do something’, but a little bit of Vince went a long way for me, like, I just knew I couldn’t be that close.”
“When John Laurinaitis and I talked when I came back from TNA, it was almost like opening up a menu and asking me what I wanted to order. I could host shows. I could come back occasionally. I could be an agent. Pretty much anything I wanted and I just thought, I can’t be an agent. I can’t do that. I would love to have been offered the idea to be a consultant. Nobody ever offered me a consultant’s role. I would have loved to have been offered a consultant’s role. I think that what I have to say is valuable. For the entirety, up until a couple years ago, I lived on Long Island. I was an hour and a half away, which only like three people were. I think it was me, Taz, and Tommy Dreamer were New Yorkers. Almost everybody, almost by official edict, was either Florida or Texas. I think I could have contributed more, although I will say I think I did contribute quite a bit with returns in 2004 or 2006. Not so much after I came back from TNA, but I’ve been part of the mix. I was able to come back and cut a promo with Moxley and Seth Rollins that I thought was really valuable. I did the Holy Foley show. I’m pretty good with how things turned out.”
