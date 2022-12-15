Backstage News On WWE NXT Episode Being Changed Due To Mandy Rose Situation

As previously reported Mandy Rose was released by WWE after dropping the NXT women’s title to Roxanne Perez. Rose was let go by the company due to adult content she had been posting online which put the company in an awkward position. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the changes that were made to Tuesday's WWE NXT episode:

“They switched the whole show around because they – what happened was, there was a meeting and Matt Bloom brought to Shawn Michaels, told him what some of the stuff that she’s been putting on her subscription service is. And told Shawn what was there, and Shawn’s immediate thing was, ‘We’ve got to get the title off of her immediately’. Switched around the whole show, got the title off of her.”

“She’s had the subscription service, and it got popular and lucrative, and she went further and further, and the feeling was that she way, way, way crossed the line. And they believe that they had absolutely no choice but to get rid of her.”

Roxanne was originally rumored to defeat Mandy in early 2023 for the title, but Michaels felt they had to rush the title change.