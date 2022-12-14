Update On Mandy Rose's Reaction To Her WWE Release

In an update on Mandy Rose being released by WWE, Bryan Alvarez reported that she was caught off guard by the firing. Rose was released by the company because of adult content posted by herself on a subscription website which put WWE in an awkward position.

Alvarez noted on his subscription Twitter, "Mandy was fired over photos. I think technically not Onlyfans. I haven't seen them but they apparently have been getting more risqué and WWE wasn't cool with that even though they knew about the site prior. She was very much caught off guard by the firing." The website the photos appear on is mandyrosesacs.com.

The news has also come as a shock to her fans as she was in the midst of a historic title run having held the women's title 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez on last night's broadcast. WWE decided to have the title change take place before releasing her.