WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Update On Mandy Rose's Reaction To Her WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2022

Update On Mandy Rose's Reaction To Her WWE Release

In an update on Mandy Rose being released by WWE, Bryan Alvarez reported that she was caught off guard by the firing. Rose was released by the company because of adult content posted by herself on a subscription website which put WWE in an awkward position.

Alvarez noted on his subscription Twitter, "Mandy was fired over photos. I think technically not Onlyfans. I haven't seen them but they apparently have been getting more risqué and WWE wasn't cool with that even though they knew about the site prior. She was very much caught off guard by the firing." The website the photos appear on is mandyrosesacs.com.

The news has also come as a shock to her fans as she was in the midst of a historic title run having held the women's title 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez on last night's broadcast. WWE decided to have the title change take place before releasing her.

Mandy Rose Released From WWE

Fightful is reporting that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. The report noted that the reason for her release is because she put the com [...]

— Guy Incognito Dec 14, 2022 12:21PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #mandy rose

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79865/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer