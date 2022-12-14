WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mandy Rose Released From WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 14, 2022

Fightful is reporting that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE.

The report noted that the reason for her release is because she put the company in a tough position by posting adult photos on her BrandArmy account. Rose was trending on Monday after someone posted photos and video clips on Twitter that showed her nude and semi-nude.

This would explain why Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship last night to Roxanne Perez.

The match would have taken place at a later date but was added to the show last night without prior advertising.

"Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her BrandArmy page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 14, 2022 11:52AM

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #mandy rose

