Mandy Rose Released From WWE

Fightful is reporting that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE.

The report noted that the reason for her release is because she put the company in a tough position by posting adult photos on her BrandArmy account. Rose was trending on Monday after someone posted photos and video clips on Twitter that showed her nude and semi-nude.

This would explain why Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship last night to Roxanne Perez.

The match would have taken place at a later date but was added to the show last night without prior advertising.