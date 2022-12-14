WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon Viewership on VICE TV Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2022

Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon Viewership on VICE TV Revealed

Tuesday's Vince McMahon documentary on VICE TV drew 95,000 viewers.

The viewership is high then than that of Tales From The Territories but was below that of Dark Side of the Ring which also air on VICE to the same audience.

The show scored a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon ranked #107 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.

Top WWE Superstars Wants Shawn Michaels To Wrestle Again

Kevin Owens wants WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels to once again come out of retirement. During an interview with Kevin Raphael's "Sans Res [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 14, 2022 05:13PM


Tags: #wwe #vice tv #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79870/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer