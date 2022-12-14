Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon Viewership on VICE TV Revealed

Tuesday's Vince McMahon documentary on VICE TV drew 95,000 viewers.

The viewership is high then than that of Tales From The Territories but was below that of Dark Side of the Ring which also air on VICE to the same audience.

The show scored a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon ranked #107 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.