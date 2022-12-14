WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top WWE Superstars Wants Shawn Michaels To Wrestle Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2022

Kevin Owens wants WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels to once again come out of retirement.

During an interview with Kevin Raphael's "Sans Restriction" podcast, Owen's revealed that he has pitched to have a match with Michaels. He made the pitch following Steve Austin's in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 which received rave reviews.

Owens has reportedly asked Michaels about having one more match. Fightful reports that Michaels has considered wrestling again, but he doesn't think he should.

Michaels last wrestled back in 2018 at the Crown Jewel for a rumored $3 million.

Tags: #wwe #kevin owens #shawn michaels

