Ric Flair Is Extremely Upset With Jim Ross, Says He's Lost "Every Bit Of Credibility"

During his latest podcast, Ric Flair revealed his upset with Jim Ross over his appearance on Dark Side of The Ring last year. During the documentary, JR discussed the infamous “Plane Ride From Hell” and said the following regarding Flair’s alleged inappropriate behavior on the flight:

“He’s the life of the party. If you know him, you know where to exit the party and go to your own safe place or you don’t know the rules, and you find yourself in deep water.”

Ross then was asked why Flair wasn't suspended or punished and said:

“Good question. I guess for lack of a better term, he was a made man. He was such a high level made man that he got a pass. Was it the right thing to do? I don’t know. You’re listening to it, folks, you decide. He got a pass.”

Ross said in the weeks after the documentary that he was "misrepresented a time or two" through the editing process of the show and he has no desire to return to contribute to the series.

Flair on this podcast said the following about Jim Ross:

“Jim Ross lost every bit of credibility with me in life, in spite of calling me the greatest wrestler of all time or whatever in his induction, when he jumped on Dark Side of [the Ring],” Flair said. “Because all he is starving for and leaning on in life is to be relevant because he ain’t. I can forgive Jim Ross for Dark Side, which I have because there’s nothing worth it, but I don’t appreciate it. Jerry Lawler texted me, I don’t know how many people said, ‘What the f–k did Ross mean? You got to know when to walk away from Ric Flair?’ Well, the WWE learned when to walk away from Jim Ross. I’m going to the 30th reunion, do you think he is?”

“At the same time, Jim Ross will always be my favorite announcer. I’m not diminishing his skills. I’m not like Eric [Bischoff] saying I was no good at anything. I’m telling you Jim was the f—ing best but I also thought he was one of my best friends. A friend doesn’t do that.”