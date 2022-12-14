WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A Number Of Re-Hired WWE Superstars Have "Severely Underwhelmed" Triple H

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2022

Since Triple H took charge of WWE creative several stars that were released by Vince McMahon were brought back to the company. However, some of those stars that have returned have not been well-received backstage with insider source @WrestleVotes reporting:

“I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the ‘rehiring wave’ over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company.”

We'll keep you updated when we know more.

