WWE Staff Reportedly "Hopeful" Vince McMahon Doesn't Return

Fightful Select is currently reporting that they’ve heard from over a dozen people within WWE including staff, talent, and employees and noted that the “rarely unanimous” reaction was that McMahon isn’t wanted back.

One member of the talent roster called the latest news “exhausting”, and stated they hope that McMahon would not return despite having a positive relationship with him. Another noted that they would be concerned for talent that got re-hired by Triple H should McMahon return.

One higher-up said they weren’t too concerned about it, noting the improved metrics and morale since McMahon left, and said they didn’t believe he’d return. He noted, “It would be a really selfish move for Vince to come back under any circumstances. The reason he left, how business has done since then — it’d be really selfish. But selfish activities are what led to him leaving in the first place.”

One staffer said that the moral increase has been “tenfold” following McMahon’s exit and doesn’t belive he will return even if he wants to. One employee said that they think McMahon’s family will encourage him to stay retired and said McMahon’s return would do “irreparable damage” to the brand. They noted that the few people who thought WWE would fall apart without McMahon have been proven wrong.

Finally, an official who “came to power” in recent years said that the timing is interesting, noting that it coincided with the release of VICE’s Vince McMahon documentary. It's currently unknown if Vince McMahon has any intentions, plans or ability to return.