WWE Files For "King and Queen of the Ring" Trademark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2022

We previously reported that WWE might have plans to bring back the King of the Ring as part of WWE’s 2023 premium live event schedule. In an update, WWE filed to trademark “WWE King And Queen Of The Ring” on December 8th. Here is the description…

“Mark For: WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

WWE last held King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments on television in 2021. WWE last held a King of the Ring pay-per-view back in 2002.

— Guy Incognito Dec 13, 2022 12:39PM


