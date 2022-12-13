Vince McMahon Reportedly Facing Legal Demands Following Sexual Assault Allegations

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Vince McMahon is now facing legal demands from two women who allege that he sexually assaulted them, according to internal documents and people familiar with the legal negotiations.

Rita Chatterton is reportedly asking for $11.75 million after publicly accusing McMahon three decades ago of raping her.

Additionally, an attorney for a former spa manager claims McMahon assaulted his client in 2011 at a California resort.

Ms. Chatterton’s lawyer, John Clune, wrote in the Nov. 3 legal demand letter that the damages to Ms. Chatterton from the alleged rape were “hard to overstate.” The letter said she “has suffered years of ongoing depression, substance abuse, disordered eating, lost income, and overall a decreased quality of life.”

Greg Valentine told WSJ that Ms. Chatterton disclosed the allegations while the two were sharing a marijuana cigarette in a Marriott hotel parking lot in Albany, NY., in the 1980s.

Valentine said he didn’t believe Ms. Chatterton then or now, "because he didn’t think she was attractive enough for Mr. McMahon."

The alleged 2011 assault was reportedly reported at the time to the resort.

The alleged victim's husband was also told of the alleged assault and reportedly tried confronting McMahon at WWE live event, but was turned away.

The woman’s lawyer, Michael Bressler, has reportedly been in touch with Mr. McMahon’s attorney since at least July.

McMahon has reportedly told people he refuses to pay settlements to Ms. Chatterton and the former spa manager. WWE’s auditor, Deloitte & Touche LLP, has reportedly advised the company that resolutions of the claims, even if confidential, would possibly have to be disclosed by the company publicly.

The report also says that, according to people familiar with his comments, McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE. He has said that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed.

McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid a board investigation of sexual misconduct and hush money allegations. WWE confirmed the investigation wrapped up in November. The investigation cost WWE $19.4 million.