Matt Riddle Reportedly Pulled From WWE Television Due To Failed Drug Test

On the December 5 episode of WWE RAW, an injury angle took place and Matt Riddle was taken out of the arena on a stretcher, effectively writing him off WWE television.

In an update on the angle from Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, sources have revealed Riddle was suspended for a drug test failure during the summer and this is why his match against Seth Rollins was postponed until Clash at the Castle. He has since failed another drug test.

Haynes said:

“I was able to confirm that the reason that WWE wrote Riddle of TV is because he has failed another drug test and will be sent to rehab. The belief going around is that he has already entered treatment, or will be going in soon as most programs run for 30 days and he would need to be finished in time for his return in six weeks.”

Haynes said WWE no longer tests for marijuana but did not reveal what caused the test failure.

WNS wishes Riddle all the best in his rehab and recovery.