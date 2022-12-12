WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar’s Rumored Opponent For WWE Wrestlemania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2022

Brock Lesnar as you would expect is penciled in to be a part of WWE WrestleMania 39 next year, and now he has a rumored opponent for the big event.

Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co revealed the following:

"After asking someone who is familiar with the creative plans, WrestlingNews.co was told that Lesnar vs. Gunther is one of the matches listed internally for the show. Gunther has talked about wanting the match because he feels that a match with Lesnar would present the biggest possible challenge for him."

Gunther told Cultaholic recently that he dreams of facing Brock Lesnar. Check out the video below:


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #brock lesnar

