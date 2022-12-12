Brock Lesnar’s Rumored Opponent For WWE Wrestlemania 39

Brock Lesnar as you would expect is penciled in to be a part of WWE WrestleMania 39 next year, and now he has a rumored opponent for the big event.

Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co revealed the following:

"After asking someone who is familiar with the creative plans, WrestlingNews.co was told that Lesnar vs. Gunther is one of the matches listed internally for the show. Gunther has talked about wanting the match because he feels that a match with Lesnar would present the biggest possible challenge for him."

Gunther told Cultaholic recently that he dreams of facing Brock Lesnar. Check out the video below: