Shawn Michaels Once Slapped Mabel Following Dangerous Spot

Former WWE enhancement talent Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg revealed how Shawn Michaels once was extremely angered by a spot involving the late Mabel (Viscera) during the 90s.

On Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, Gill revealed the WWE Hall of Famer slapped Mabel during a heated backstage exchange:

“They walked in, Shawn Michaels slapped him right in his face. ‘What the frick is wrong with you, man? Do you not know who that is? That’s the best damn jobber [enhancement talent] we got up here. Be careful with that stuff. You can’t be doing stuff like that and killing people. You’re lucky if you get a job now, boy.’ He slapped him hard, brother.”

Mabel/Viscera, real name Nelson Frazier Jr. passed away in 2014 from a heart attack.