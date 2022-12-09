Update On John Cena's Status For WWE WrestleMania 39

John Cena is seldom seen on WWE television these days, whilst he continues to carve out a career on the big screen in Hollywood.

An update has emerged on Cena's possible status for WrestleMania 39 next April, which WWE would like him to be a part of.

Dave Meltzer has reported on Cena's filming schedule during the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Cena will be reportedly in Australia filming the comedy movie ‘Ricky Stanicky’ throughout February and March. If Cena were to be a part of WrestleMania then any ring rust and training would need to take place in Australia, especially if he returns for a match.

A return by any stretch would be very close to the event itself.

Cena unsuccessfully challenged for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021 in his last WWE match.