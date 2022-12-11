First WWE NXT Special For 2023 Announced

During Saturday's NXT Deadline event, WWE announced that on January 10 the New Year’s Evil special will broadcast on USA Network.

Big matches have already been confirmed as during NXT Deadline, Roxanne Perez and Grayson Waller won their respective Iron Survivor bouts. This means that Perez and Waller are now the #1 contenders to the NXT Women’s and NXT championships respectively.

Shawn Michaels confirmed that Perez will challenge for Mandy Rose’s women’s title, and Waller will go up against Bron Breakker for the NXT Title at New Year’s Evil.

Also at New Year’s Evil, another NXT star will make their return.