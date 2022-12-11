WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First WWE NXT Special For 2023 Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 11, 2022

During Saturday's NXT Deadline event, WWE announced that on January 10 the New Year’s Evil special will broadcast on USA Network.

Big matches have already been confirmed as during NXT Deadline, Roxanne Perez and Grayson Waller won their respective Iron Survivor bouts. This means that Perez and Waller are now the #1 contenders to the NXT Women’s and NXT championships respectively.

Shawn Michaels confirmed that Perez will challenge for Mandy Rose’s women’s title, and Waller will go up against Bron Breakker for the NXT Title at New Year’s Evil.

Also at New Year’s Evil, another NXT star will make their return.

