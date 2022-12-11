WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTOS: Scarlett Makes Her WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 11, 2022

During Saturday’s WWE Live event in Wheeling, West Virginia, Karrion Kross and Scarlett went up against Emma and Madcap Moss in a mixed tag team match.

This was Scarlett’s main roster in-ring debut. 

Scarlett first joined WWE in 2019 and worked two matches in NXT before being used as Kross’ valet. The married couple were released by the company last year before Triple H brought them back a few months ago when he took over creative.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 11, 2022 01:29PM


Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #results #scarlett

