📸 PHOTOS: Scarlett Makes Her WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut

During Saturday’s WWE Live event in Wheeling, West Virginia, Karrion Kross and Scarlett went up against Emma and Madcap Moss in a mixed tag team match.

This was Scarlett’s main roster in-ring debut.

Scarlett first joined WWE in 2019 and worked two matches in NXT before being used as Kross’ valet. The married couple were released by the company last year before Triple H brought them back a few months ago when he took over creative.

