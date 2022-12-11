The Latest Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Future

Sasha Banks will not be returning to WWE after she and Naomi walked out during a RAW broadcast back in May.

There has been much speculation about Banks returning to WWE following Triple H taking over creative however talks between herself and the company recently stalled reportedly due to money.

As previously reported, Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the following on Banks being done with WWE:

“Okay, there’s a lot to this one. I had talked with WWE about it and they basically had nothing to say as far as the situation. Obviously, we’d talked about this before. They [WWE] had been talking to both of them, but they had been talking to her [Banks] about a return and they were very far apart on money. That was the last that I had heard….What she was asking for was a very high number for a WWE woman wrestler, but if you look at the amount of money that WWE takes in, she would still be underpaid. Everyone from Roman Reigns to Brock Lesnar is underpaid…That was the last that I had heard. Now, her contract was set to expire at the end of the year. However, as we’ve seen with so many people, they could freeze the deal.”

Meltzer added on her deal with AEW:

“She is going to the show, she will be on the show, she will not be wrestling on the show. She has dates booked with NJPW. In her deal, which I believe is not signed, she could still sign with WWE and this could all fall apart, but she has pretty much agreed to their terms. As far as they’re [NJPW] concerned, they have a deal.”

On rumors she will be Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite:

“She is going to be making appearances for NJPW in 2023. Barring a last-minute change and her backing out on what she has agreed to, she’s not going back to WWE, but you cannot always rule that out.”

Meltzer noted WWE might now try to lure her back with a big money deal:

“That’s where it kind of all stands….but as of right now, she’s done with WWE. Like I said, it could change at any moment."