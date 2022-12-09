WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

What Triple H Thought Of Sami Zayn While He Was In NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2022

What Triple H Thought Of Sami Zayn While He Was In NXT

Sami Zayn has revealed what Triple H thought of him when he was in NXT prior to joining the main roster. The Honorary Uce revealed that Triple H once told him he was a "slow burn guy" while speaking with Paul Rosenberg of Rosenberg Radio.

“Ages ago, Hunter (Triple H) told me this when I was in NXT, I forget exactly how he phrased it or why we were talking about it, but he said something along the lines of, ‘You’re a slow burn guy, you’re a slow build.’ I think he’s kind of right about that.

“Even when I compare careers, Kevin (Owens) and I coming up together. It felt like, in a lot of places, Kevin would jump out at you a bit more.

“‘This Kevin guy is great,’ then it would take a minute or two for them to come around eventually, whether it was the fans or the Independents or a new territory or new company, five or six months down the line, ‘Oh, this act is really good and it delivers every time.’ I think it comes down to delivering consistently.

“It’s tough to say. I don’t know if you could have plugged me into Roman’s spot and I would have been as accepted as Roman. For me, that character arc, you need to watch that progression.

“Then, it becomes a thing of, ‘it’s been two years, three years, five years, six years? This guy is always delivering for the last six years.’ It’s a slow and steady thing and the only way to come through is consistency.

“Being alongside Roman, where the level of investment is 100, always, for the audience and for the company and all sides, kind of put the pedal to the metal on that.” 

WWE Creative Reportedly Working On Charlotte Flair Return Plans

Charlotte Flair has not been seen on WWE television in seven months away from the company, and many are wondering if she will be back before [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 09, 2022 08:11AM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #sami zayn #nxt #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79799/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer