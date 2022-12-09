What Triple H Thought Of Sami Zayn While He Was In NXT

Sami Zayn has revealed what Triple H thought of him when he was in NXT prior to joining the main roster. The Honorary Uce revealed that Triple H once told him he was a "slow burn guy" while speaking with Paul Rosenberg of Rosenberg Radio.

“Ages ago, Hunter (Triple H) told me this when I was in NXT, I forget exactly how he phrased it or why we were talking about it, but he said something along the lines of, ‘You’re a slow burn guy, you’re a slow build.’ I think he’s kind of right about that.

“Even when I compare careers, Kevin (Owens) and I coming up together. It felt like, in a lot of places, Kevin would jump out at you a bit more.

“‘This Kevin guy is great,’ then it would take a minute or two for them to come around eventually, whether it was the fans or the Independents or a new territory or new company, five or six months down the line, ‘Oh, this act is really good and it delivers every time.’ I think it comes down to delivering consistently.

“It’s tough to say. I don’t know if you could have plugged me into Roman’s spot and I would have been as accepted as Roman. For me, that character arc, you need to watch that progression.

“Then, it becomes a thing of, ‘it’s been two years, three years, five years, six years? This guy is always delivering for the last six years.’ It’s a slow and steady thing and the only way to come through is consistency.

“Being alongside Roman, where the level of investment is 100, always, for the audience and for the company and all sides, kind of put the pedal to the metal on that.”