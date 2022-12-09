WWE Creative Reportedly Working On Charlotte Flair Return Plans

Charlotte Flair has not been seen on WWE television in seven months away from the company, and many are wondering if she will be back before the end of 2022.

Flair's last match took place when she lost the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May.

Whilst her absence was initially due to taking time off to get married her husband, Andrade El Idolo, recently noted that Flair had taken "time off due to personal reasons."

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that a source has told him:

“Creative is making plans for the Charlotte Flair return.”