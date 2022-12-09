WWE Superstar To Make Rare In-Ring Appearance This Weekend

WWE Superstar Scarlett is set to make a rare in-ring appearance.

A report from PWInsider reveals she will make her in-ring return during the upcoming WWE live events this weekend. Scarlett will team with Karrion Kross in a mixed tag match vs. Madcap Moss and Emma.

Her last match was for Major League Wrestling Battle Riot IV Taping in June 2022, where she defeated Clara Carreras. This was two months before her WWE return in August.