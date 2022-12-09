WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar To Make Rare In-Ring Appearance This Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2022

WWE Superstar Scarlett is set to make a rare in-ring appearance.

A report from PWInsider reveals she will make her in-ring return during the upcoming WWE live events this weekend. Scarlett will team with Karrion Kross in a mixed tag match vs. Madcap Moss and Emma.

Her last match was for Major League Wrestling Battle Riot IV Taping in June 2022, where she defeated Clara Carreras. This was two months before her WWE return in August.

John Cena Set To Appear On Final SmackDown Of 2022

Variety reported earlier today that John Cena is set to appear on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 on December 30th, which will [...]

