John Cena Set To Appear On Final SmackDown Of 2022

Variety reported earlier today that John Cena is set to appear on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 on December 30th, which will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.
Per the report, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks.
It's rumored currently that Cena may wrestle at WrestleMania 39, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.
If any more information comes out, we will keep you posted.
⚡ Barry Windham Is Stabilized & Out Of ICU
We have been provided an update on the health status of Barry Windham via Twitter. In a new post on Mika Rotunda's Twitter account, Windham [...]— Guy Incognito Dec 09, 2022 10:53AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com