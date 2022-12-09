WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Set To Appear On Final SmackDown Of 2022

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 09, 2022

Variety reported earlier today that John Cena is set to appear on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 on December 30th, which will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Per the report, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks.

It's rumored currently that Cena may wrestle at WrestleMania 39, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

If any more information comes out, we will keep you posted.

