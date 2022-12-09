John Cena Set To Appear On Final SmackDown Of 2022

Variety reported earlier today that John Cena is set to appear on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 on December 30th, which will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Per the report, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks.

It's rumored currently that Cena may wrestle at WrestleMania 39, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

