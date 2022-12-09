WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Barry Windham Is Stabilized & Out Of ICU

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 09, 2022

Barry Windham Is Stabilized & Out Of ICU

We have been provided an update on the health status of Barry Windham via Twitter.

In a new post on Mika Rotunda's Twitter account, Windham thanked fans for reaching out for him and revealed he is out of ICU.

You can see the post below.


