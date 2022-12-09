Barry Windham Is Stabilized & Out Of ICU

We have been provided an update on the health status of Barry Windham via Twitter.
In a new post on Mika Rotunda's Twitter account, Windham thanked fans for reaching out for him and revealed he is out of ICU.
You can see the post below.
Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week.— Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) December 9, 2022
I wanted to give an update!
I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand.
Thanks again everyone!❤️
There absolutely is power in prayer.
